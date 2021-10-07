DOYLESTOWN – Twilight Wish Foundation, a national nonprofit that grants wishes to low-income elderly, was chosen by the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Federation of Business & Professional Women’s Clubs as their state project for 2020-21.
BPW members from every district in the commonwealth not only raised funds, but also provided in-kind donations and treated many seniors to meals through Twilight Wish’s Dining Unexpected Thank You program. All told, BPW members raised more than $10,000, which will help Twilight Wish grant wishes throughout Pennsylvania.
“We are so grateful for their support, during a pandemic no less,” said Brant Lingle, executive director. “Partnering with BPW has been invaluable in spreading awareness about the needs of seniors throughout the commonwealth.”
BPW/PA is a statewide organization of 1,600+ members in 75 local organizations and 12 districts throughout the state. BPW/PA is a leading advocate that promotes "workforce development programs and workplace policies to acknowledge the needs of working women, communities and businesses for working women in our state. They work on all issues that touch women's lives and careers."
Twilight Wish Foundation is a national nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to "honor and enrich the lives of deserving elders through wish granting celebrations that connect generations." Since its founding in 2003, Twilight Wish has granted more than 4,110 individual wishes to seniors throughout the U.S. Twilight Wish grants wishes to seniors who are 65 and older or a permanent resident of a nursing home and earn less than 200% of poverty level.
If you would like to nominate a deserving senior or get involved with Twilight Wish, visit www.twilightwish.org or call 215-230-8777, ext. 104.
