After a year of COVID restrictions, Penn State Master Gardeners are back in the demonstration gardens near Greensburg and invite the public for a visit. The garden is located next to the Penn State Extension Office at Donohoe Center, 214 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg, and open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk for self -guided tours throughout the year.
Jane Sibenaller, Penn State Extension Master Gardener, Westmoreland County, noted, “While something new emerges in the gardens almost daily over the summer, daylilies will take center stage in the next few weeks with the peak bloom expected July 5-20 and continuing through the rest of the month.
“Anyone who has grown daylilies knows they are among the most colorful flowers in the garden. The blooms only last one day, but the flower keeps producing bloom after bloom for several weeks. While they are rather carefree plants, they do require frequent attention in daily deadheading to keep the blooms coming, working to keep the deer away and dividing and rejuvenating every three to five years.”
After the daylily garden was largely unattended in 2020, new Master Gardener Mary Niezelski of Latrobe volunteered to reclaim the garden and give it a makeover. Niezelski started dividing the daylilies and created a new pathway through the garden for better access to view and care for the 98 different varieties of daylilies.
She is looking forward to the big reveal and seeing the blooms herself for the very first time as they emerge over the next few weeks.
While visiting the daylilies, take the opportunity to visit the 15 other individual gardens which focus on various types of plantings and styles of gardening.
For more details about the gardens at Donohoe Center and other Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens located at Twin Lakes Park, Historic Hanna’s Town, Ligonier, and the Westmoreland County Courthouse, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/westmoreland/demonstration-gardens/donohoe-center-demonstration-gardens
To stay connected with county gardening activities visit Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook page.
Other demo gardens at Donohoe Center:
Welcome Garden near the entrance to the gardens from the parking lot.
Annual Bed where newer annual plants and varieties are evaluated throughout the summer for their hardiness to weather conditions and browsing deer.
Conifer Garden offering a selection of shrubs and trees.
Cottage Garden highlighting popular tried and true old-fashioned plants enjoyed by our grandparents.
Deer Resistant Garden featuring trees and shrubs that tend to be unpopular with deer.
Four Seasons Garden that has something in bloom from each of the four seasons.
Herb Garden highlighting herbs for different uses, including culinary, potpourri, dye, fragrance, tisanes, and multi-use.
Grossheim Memorial, an East Meets West Meditative Garden with shade-covered swing.
Harrold Memorial Garden featuring large shrubs.
Monarch Pollinator Garden
Perennial Garden boasting several perennial plants of the year and those plants that bloom during different seasons.
Rock Garden with plants that grow in rocky, dry areas.
Shade Garden with plants that thrive under trees and shady areas.
Vegetable Garden & Insectary Border that attracts pollinators and beneficial insects.
Winterberry Garden, located along Donohoe Road near the front entrance.
