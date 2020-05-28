A five-part webinar series developed by Penn State Extension aims to help people better manage their mental health as they navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelter-in-place and closure orders — while critical to reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus — have increased isolation by decreasing access to the usual outlets people tap into for recreation and enjoyment, noted Denise Continenza, an educator with the extension food, families and health program team.
The free “Mental Wellness During COVID-19” webinar series continues weekly through June 23. Educators leading the programs are Continenza, Cynthia Pollich, Malu Tejada, Karen Bracey and Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger.
Webinar topics, times and dates, and registration links are as follows:
Emotional Overload — Due to current pandemic, stress is increasing, and anxiety/depression and related disorders are on the rise. Receive information on strategies to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression including the practice of self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. For more, visit: extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-emotional-overload
Grief, Loss and COVID-19 — Life has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Understand grief and recognize what we are experiencing individually and collectively to help us cope as we move through these challenging times. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. June 9. For more, visit: extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-grief-loss-and-covid-19
Substance Misuse in Times of Crisis. — Life has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Understand grief and recognize what we are experiencing individually and collectively to help us cope as we move through these challenging times. Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. June 16. For more, visit: extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-substance-misuse-in-times-of-crisis
Building Resilience — What makes us stronger? Learn how coping with the current situation can support the development of skills for dealing with future challenges.
Presentations will take place at 11:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. June 23.
For more, visit: extension.psu.edu/mental-wellness-during-covid-19-building-resilience
Addtionally, the best foods for a healthy brain will be the focus of two Penn State Extension webinars, ‘Healthy Eating Patterns for Your Mind’ planned for noon and 6:30 p.m. June 2.
Participants will learn about current research-based diet and lifestyle recommendations for a healthy mind and cognition. The presentations will also include tips on how people can incorporate certain healthy foods into their everyday diets.
These webinars are being offered at no charge, but registration is required.
To learn more, visit https://extension.psu.edu/healthy-eating-patterns-for-your-mind.
