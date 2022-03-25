Penn State Extension recommends soil testing

Mandy L. Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator for Westmoreland County, recommends soil testing before spring planting.
Getting a soil test for your garden is a great idea:
• If you haven’t gotten one in a couple of years
• If you are starting a new garden
• If your lawn isn’t thriving this year or
• If you had disappointing results in your garden last year.
She said fall is the best time to soil test so that amendments you make have time to penetrate the growing area before you start planting in the spring. But the second-best time is in the early spring.
A soil test will measure the levels of several essential plant nutrients as well as the soil pH. The lab will make specific recommendations on the proper amount of lime and types and amounts of fertilizer to add to your garden.
Soil Test submission forms and instructions can be picked up at the Penn State Extension Office at Donohoe Center, 214 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg, or purchased from local garden centers (call first to confirm availability).
For self-submission, forms and instructions can be accessed online and returned directly to the Penn State Soil Analytical Lab. A report will either be mailed or emailed to you. Cost for a standard test is $9.
To access Sampling Instructions and Submission Forms: agsci.psu.edu/aasl/
