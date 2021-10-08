Penn State Extension offers two new landscape workforce development online courses

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension has launched two new online courses, "Plant Identification and Usage: Coniferous Trees" and "Weed Management for Ornamental Landscapes" for landscapers, horticulture professionals and avid gardeners.
In the course "Plant Identification and Usage: Coniferous Trees," landscapers learn the identification features of 35 common coniferous trees of the Northeast, the cultural requirements of coniferous trees, common insect and disease problems, basic pruning requirements and timing, and how to select coniferous trees for the landscape.
In "Weed Management for Ornamental Landscapes," participants learn how to identify common weeds in the Northeast, describe weed classification, reproduction and plant life cycles. The course also covers the harmful effects of undesired plants on humans, other plants, animals and the environment. It helps participants understand integrated weed management systems and why invasive weeds are essential to control. The course also covers proper herbicide use and safety — from application to disposal — along with the methods and equipment landscape professionals use to apply herbicides effectively.
Both courses qualify for Pennsylvania Certified Horticulturist continuing education units (CEUs). These courses are ideal for people seeking employment in landscape design, installation, and maintenance and landscape businesses who want to provide additional training to experienced employees.
More information and registration for these two new online courses, as well as Penn State Extension's library of Green Industry Professional Development Courses can be found at
https://extension.psu.edu/landscape-professional-development.
These courses were supported by "the generous contributions of the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association."
