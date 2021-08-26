Penn State Extension offers Professional Pest Managers School for the green industry

The Professional Pest Managers School will be held 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at The Chadwick, 10545 Perry Hwy., Wexford. It is designed to provide Pennsylvania licensed pesticide applicators a cost-effective way of obtaining numerous pesticide applicator recertification credits.
This educational program provides timely updates on pesticide safety and ornamental and turfgrass pests including classes in turf, landscape, pond maintenance, right of way, nursery, indoor pest control, and invertebrate pest management, as well as recertification credits in numerous categories.
Pennsylvania pesticide recertification credits are available to Private, Core, Categories 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 16, 18 and 23. There are continuing education credits for Certified Arborists, Pennsylvania Certified Horticulturists, and Pennsylvania Registered Landscape Architects.
“It has been a long time since we were able to meet and network with other landscape professionals, learn from knowledgeable instructors, and enjoy a good meal together,” said Sandy Feather, Penn State Extension horticulture educator. “The Sept. 8, 2021, Professional Pest Managers School in Wexford offers all this and more.”
Spotted Lantern Permit Training
Does your business have the required spotted lanternfly permit? The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is offering Spotted Lantern Permit Training with the exam to ensure that your business is in compliance. There is concern that spotted lanternfly is not on people’s radar in western Pennsylvania because it is not the infestation that it is in the eastern part of the state yet. Allegheny, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties are part of the quarantine, and PDA is stepping up permit enforcement.
Registration and other details on the program agenda, pesticide credits, and speakers can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/professional-pest-managers-school
