Penn State Extension is offering its “Agronomic Pesticide Update” for those seeking pesticide recertification credits. The drive-in style meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. March 12 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds, 123 Blue Ribbon Lane, Mount Pleasant Township.
“This event is a way to provide a safe environment for those growers who need pesticide recertification credits and may live in rural areas with limited internet access, or for those who are not comfortable with online learning,” said Penn State Extension educator, Leanna Duppstadt.
“Registrants will be able to park their vehicles and listen to our presenters on their FM receiver/radio as we project the presentation.”
Two core and two category (PC, 01, 18) credits will be given to those in attendance. Upon entering the event, each participant will be handed a sign-in slip to fill out for credits and these will be collected as participants exit the event.
Topics include a discussion led by Dwight Lingenfelter, extension weed specialist, on “Roundup vs. Liberty: How to Use Them Correctly”, as well as specific herbicide programs designed for palmer control in corn and soybean. Additionally, pesticide core talks will be given on private applicator recordkeeping and protecting water resources during mixing and loading.
Cost of the event is $10. Registration is required and must be completed by March 11. For more information and to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update or call 877-345-0691.
Penn State Extension is also offering the following virtual events:
Pennsylvania farmers are encouraged to discover opportunities to cut back on costs by improving energy efficiency and management practices with the Farm Energy Day webinar series. The first installment will be held at noon March 18 will discuss solar power on farms.
Other topics in the series include:
March 25 — Energy Answers for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers
April 1 — High Efficiency Lighting
April 8 — Making the Most of Your Heating Options
April 15 — Biogas Digesters for Heat and Power
April 22 — Analyzing Your Farm’s Utility Bills
April 29 — Dairy Farm Energy Efficiency Opportunities
May 6 — Poultry Farm Energy Efficiency Opportunities
This series is provided with support and funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) State Energy Program. Pennsylvania farmers who participate will have the opportunity to request a timer for their engine block heater.
There is no cost to attend these webinars. To learn more or register for the any of these webinars, visit www.bit.ly/farmenergyday.
* * *
Accessing land is a common barrier for new and beginning farmers. Join Penn State Extension for the Land Access Series: Find, Lease, and Purchase Land in Pennsylvania webinar series for discussions on finding land, leasing land, and purchasing land to help overcome access barriers.
The series will take place March 29, 30, 31, April 1 and 8.
Open discussion will be available for participants each night after formal presentations. The last webinar will solely feature special panel discussions from statewide and regional agricultural accountants, farmland preservation directors, lenders, realtors, new and beginning farmers, and more.
This series will have incorporated curriculum from the American Farmland Trust. It is being held in part of a USDA BFRDP grant titled “Land Access and Saving for Long-Term Assets: Combining Two Approaches to Addressing a Common Barrier for New and Beginning Farmers and Ranchers.”
There is no cost to attend. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/land-access-series-find-lease-and-purchase-land-in-pennsylvania. Registration closes at 6 p.m. March 29.
* * *
Potential farmers as well as small and part-time producers are encouraged to attend the virtual Starting and Improving Farms Conference, which will detail various aspects of agricultural production and help individuals in their farm journey. This conference will be held March 6 and 8-10, with various timed sessions that participants can choose to join and learn more about specific practices.
For new and beginning farmers, participants will learn what is required to begin a farm business, discover what products Penn State Extension has that will assist with these decisions, and connect with educators and staff that are available to help.
For existing and diversifying farmers, participants will learn in-depth information to guide the diversification or expansion decision, discover avenues to expand research into a potential venture, and connect with educators and staff that are available to help.
Registration is required to receive the links to access the conference webinars. Webinar recordings will be distributed to all registrants for convenient, on-demand viewing.
Topics include, but are not limited to, marketing, financial management, land access, agritourism, agricultural alternatives, livestock production, crop production, soil science, poultry production, pest management, food safety, and organic production.
The cost to participate is $25. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/starting-and-improving-farms-conference. Registration closes at 11 a.m. March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.