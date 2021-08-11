Penn State Extension educator focuses on corn conditions

Leanna Duppstadt, Penn State Extension agronomy educator, Somerset County, addressed typical spotty summer rainfall that has set in for most of the state.
According to the Penn State Crop Conditions Report, “most areas have received slightly less than average rainfall since planting, aside from the Northern Tier, while growing degree accumulation is near normal for most locations. In the Appalachian Plateau area we have reached tasseling and silking in most areas. This is the most critical time for the corn; when drought stress occurs within two weeks before or after silking. During this time is when we see the biggest impacts on yield.
“The majority of successful fertilization occurs during the first four-five days following silk emergence. Silks have the highest water content of any tissue in the plant and thus are most sensitive to moisture levels within the plant. For fields that have good stands and are exhibiting leaf rolling only during the day, there may still be good yield potential if the drought is relieved by mid-August. Fields that experience continuous drought well into August often will have lost a significant amount of their top end yield potential.
“Fields that received adequate rainfall early on in the growing season will have shallow root systems that will be unable to scavenge for water deeper in the soil profile.
“Scouting your fields now may provide valuable indications of future yield potential. One way to evaluate progress is using the shake test. Take a single ear and make a cut from the base of the ear upward to the tip. Unwrap the husk leaves, taking caution not to detach any silks from the ear. Then gently shake the ear and note the silks that drop off. Any silks from fertilized ovules (that will develop into kernels) will drop off and silks that are unfertilized will remain attached.”
For more information visit extension.psu.edu and search “Managing Drought-Stressed Corn” and “Heat and Drought Stress During Corn Pollination” or contact your local Penn State Extension office.
