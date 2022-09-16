Penguin Court posts Pollinator Photo Challenge results

Penguin Court, a private preserve of Brandywine Conservancy, and the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners, an ad-hoc committee of more than 20 groups promoting and protecting pollinators in the county, received 243 entries from 99 adults and 40 submissions from 19 youths for their second annual Pennsylvania Pollinator Photo Challenge.
Melissa Reckner, Penguin Court’s program manager, this week announced Vivian Bi of Garnet Valley placed first for her picture of a green sweat bee peeking out of a lotus flower.
Second place was awarded to Tracey Zuck of Sellersville for her photo of a pollen-laden bumblebee, and third place went to Jim Gallagher of Havertown for his capture of a honeybee on a coneflower.
In the youth category, Anya Jordan of Latrobe placed first for her photograph of a monarch butterfly on a coneflower. Rory Nester of Garnet Valley won second place for his image of a swallowtail butterfly, and Michael Schildkamp of South Park placed third for his picture of bumblebees on buttonbush.
“The judges continue to be impressed with the images submitted and were delighted to name the first- through third-place winners and also award 25 honorable mentions,” said Reckner.
Winners and honorable mentions were revealed at the “Monarchs, Milkweed and More” event held Aug. 21 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Ligonier Township. This family-friendly program is designed to educate and engage participants in resource protection and included activities for children, a presentation about native bees, information on climate change and its impact on the region, garden tours, monarch butterfly tagging, plein air artists, and the opportunity to work on a small mural.
Laughlintown’s Penguin Court and the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners provided the prizes, which included cash or gift cards, passes to Longwood Gardens in Chester County, a framed print, native plants, a nature journal, and more!
Everyone is encouraged to continue photographing pollinators in Pennsylvania, as next year’s contest will be launched in May.
Reckner added, “Ultimately, we hope this friendly challenge makes people get outdoors, slow down, and observe pollinators around them. If they’re not seeing many, we hope they’ll learn more on how they can positively impact wildlife by, for examples, adding native plants to their landscapes and using less chemicals on their lawns.”
