Palmer-Wargo

Peggy and Dave Chesla of Latrobe announce the engagement of their daughter RaeAnna Jean Palmer of Wexford to Brian Andrew Wargo, also of Wexford. Her parents are Peggy and David Chesla and Kevin and Missy Palmer, all of Latrobe. His parents are Andrew and Kathy Wargo of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
The future bride is a 2013 alumna of Derry Area High School and a 2017 graduate of LaRoche University, where she earned a master’s of accountancy. She is a tax accountant at Grossman, Yanak and Ford.
Her fiancé, a 2013 alumnus of Midpark High School, is a 2017 graduate of LaRoche University. He is employed as a software developer at PNC.
The couple is planning a June 24, 2022, wedding at Pinehall at Eisler Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.