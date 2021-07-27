After being closed to the public since March 13, 2020, Westmoreland Cultural Trust is bringing back live audiences to The Palace Theatre. The appropriately named “Happy Together Tour,” the first of many events scheduled at the theatre this year, will take place 8 p.m. Friday, July 30.
With enhanced health and safety measures in place, Westmoreland Cultural Trust is ready to welcome patrons back to a full performance schedule throughout 2021. “We have heard from so many people about how excited they are to experience live music once again,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “With shows continually being added to the schedule, this fall will feature more performances than any other in Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s history of owning The Palace Theatre.”
Upcoming shows this year at the theatre include Air Supply, The Beach Boys, Jamey Johnson, Squeeze, The Guess Who, Amy Grant, Brian Regan, Brian Wilson, Loverboy, The Monkees, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, Marie Osmond, Travis Tritt and more.
The upcoming Happy Together Tour (originally scheduled for July 31, 2020) is presented by Elko Concerts, a long-time promoter who is bringing several shows to The Palace in 2021. “We are so proud to have the first national concert back at The Palace Theatre after 16 months,” said Mike Elko of Elko Concerts. “The Happy Together Tour has always been a popular show, selling out the Pittsburgh Market for the past 10 years.”
The tour returns with a show full of chart-topping hits from the 1960s and ‘70s featuring The Turtles, The Association, Mitch Ryder, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. “It has been a long season of uncertainty and separation from the people and things that we love and hold dear,” said Ron Hausfeld of Flower Power Concerts Inc., the tour’s producer. “This summer’s Happy Together Tour artists are so excited to be back together, sharing the music, love, and memories that we all cherish!”
For a complete schedule of events at the theatre and to purchase tickets, guests should visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
(0) comments
