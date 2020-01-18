Paddling the Shining Sea

In the past decade I’ve regularly undertaken activities terrifying (parasailing off a Teton), foolhardy (swimming in a Peruvian lake filled with piranhas while enjoying a visit from Aunt Flo) and both terrifying and foolhardy (volcano boarding in Nicaragua, which is exactly what it sounds like). I’ve had the greatest experiences of my life making bold choices.
But even I, Queen of the Kingdom of Recklessness and Impulsivity, hesitated when confronted with the chance to kayak the waters of the Arctic. I was on an expedition cruise from Canada’s Nunavut territory to Greenland with Adventure Canada, and the staff decided that day to offer the option. I wanted to go so badly. But dropping yourself into a glorified canoe in 40-degree water dotted by giant chunks of glaciers and filled with whales (and maybe polar bears) is serious business.
Anyone who wanted to go on the outing had to be a master of the horror known as “the wet exit,” which occurs when your kayak upends and you have to extricate yourself from it under water. I’d practiced the wet exit on a kayaking trip in Mexico, but the idea of doing it in a frozen sea after I got tipped over by an angry walrus or something seemed unwise. So, I didn’t sign up. Later that day, when the Zodiac raft I was on motored past the kayakers as they paddled serenely through mysterious mists, alongside blue-hued icebergs, I wanted to cry. How could I have let myself be guided by something I called good sense but was probably more like fear?
Happily, the folks at Adventure Canada are nothing if not accommodating. A staffer heard of my regret, and on our last day they offered to let me make good. I’d be going out with an expedition team member named David Reid, a world-class explorer who would complete a 400-mile trek of the Arctic a year later.
But he seemed content enough with the less challenging goal of guiding me through the waters surrounding Sisimiut, Greenland, on the sunniest day of the trip.
Along with us was the ship’s yoga instructor and a giant stuffed moose belonging to a fellow passenger, a sweet man ill with cancer. When he asked me to take Strawberry along and photograph our little voyage I stuck the moose in my kayak, making the whole adventure a good bit more surreal.
First though, I suited up in a bright red, waterproof survival outfit. We were no longer in the High Arctic, but 10 minutes outside could still chill you to your bones.
And if I happened to fall in the ocean? Because, say, an angry walrus decided to tip over my kayak? That Santa Claus-looking suit might just keep me alive until rescue. Thankfully, though, the Atlantic was surprisingly calm. The most harrowing moment of the whole afternoon came when I had to tuck myself into the kayak’s seat. It was essentially a small, snug hole in a long piece of plastic bobbing atop crazy cold water, which I had to access from a rubber raft also bobbing atop crazy cold water.
But with David holding the kayak steady for me it was a surprisingly disaster-free process. Once in, I yanked the cover tight over the cockpit surrounding me. It would keep waves from sending water into my kayak — and make a wet exit more complicated. It was also incredibly claustrophobic.
But paddling through the calm sea glinting with the sun’s reflections kept my mind blissfully quiet. There wasn’t much to see — no icebergs or whales or walruses. The landscape surrounding the bay was a monochromatic brown. There weren’t even many birds. And yet the magic of the Arctic remained undiminished. For the next two hours my heart beat not just from the effort of paddling the kayak, but also with real gratitude and joy.
I still harbor a little remorse that I didn’t test my nerve against those icebergs, but I’m thankful for the lesson learned: It’s better to regret the things you did than the things you didn’t. Even in the Arctic.
For details, visit www.adventurecanada.com. Follow Jill’s journey at gleesonreboots.com.
