Carnegie Science Center’s Vaccine Speaker Series’ final event is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The lineup of high-profile panelists will discuss what’s next for public health and the lessons learned from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link. Go to https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/vaccine-speaker-series/
A sign language interpreter will be present for the webinar.
It features conversations with:
• Alison Beam, acting secretary of health for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Beam most recently served as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Tom Wolf, where she coordinated policy development, fiscal and legal management, legislative initiatives, and communications and stakeholder engagement across Pennsylvania’s departments of health, human services, drug and alcohol programs, aging and insurance.
• Debra Bogen, M.D., director, Allegheny County Health Department. Dr. Bogen assumed her leadership role in March 2020, nearly two months in advance of her scheduled start date, to address the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, she prioritized an equitable and universal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.
• Ariangela Kozik, Ph.D., research investigator, University of Michigan; co-founder and vice president, Black Microbiologists Association.
• Anuradha Ray, Ph.D., professor, department of immunology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
Questions for the panelists are asked to be submitted ahead of time for inclusion in the moderated Q&A.
Vaccine Speaker Series is sponsored by Highmark.
