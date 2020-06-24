Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf this month offered encouraging messages to children, parents, teachers, and caregivers through the release of a series of videos created in collaboration with Pennsylvania PBS titled #TogetherPennsylvania.
One of the videos in the series included a video visit between the First Lady and Daniel Tiger of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the animated PBS children’s series produced by Fred Rogers Productions, sharing ways children can be helpful to their families during the pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers these following suggestion to parents and caregivers to best support children during the pandemic:
- Make yourself available to listen and to talk. Be sure children know they can come to you when they have questions or to express their fears.
- Remain calm and reassuring. Children are often trusting with adults. It is important to lead by example and remain calm to not pass fear.
- Teach children everyday actions to reduce the spread of germs. Remind children to cough or sneeze into a tissue or elbow and to wash their hands frequently while singing “Happy Birthday” twice, or for 20 seconds.
- Model self-care. Nurture your physical and mental health and wellness by ensuring your body is getting the proper nutrients from fruits, vegetables and getting enough sleep.
- Keep it simple while providing accurate information. Give children information that is truthful and appropriate for the age and developmental level of the child.
- Consider reducing the amount of screen time focused on COVID-19. Too much information on one topic can lead to anxiety.
If you, your child, or a member of your family are sick, stay home until you are feeling better.
In addition, frequently clean commonly touched surfaces in your home such as countertops, light switches and cell phones.
