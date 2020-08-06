Penn State Extension is offering an opportunity for dairy producers and industry professionals to discuss the future of the Pennsylvania dairy industry and how we can improve upon current successes and failures during the Exploring the Future of the Pennsylvania Dairy Industry webinar.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about the recommendations and share input on the issues that matter most to the Pennsylvania dairy farmers.
This webinar will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. It is free to all participants.
“As the Pennsylvania Dairy Industry is everchanging, I think it is important for producers and industry representatives to be engaged in conversations to help grow the industry as a whole,” said Amber Yutzy, Penn State Extension dairy herd health educator.
“This webinar will give participants the opportunity to engage with commission representatives to discuss initiatives for improvement to provide the steppingstones for a strong future.”
The Dairy Future Commission is the result of Act 66, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July 2019, and is responsible for reviewing the status of Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and making recommendations to support a bright future. The 24-member Commission has spent the past year reviewing key obstacles and opportunities within Pennsylvania’s dairy industry to identify 53 meaningful recommendations to enhance the future of the industry in the Commonwealth.
During the webinar’s panel discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the Commission’s recommendations and share input on the issues that matter most to Pennsylvania dairy farmer.
The panel will feature Brett Reinford, Juniata County dairy farmer and chairman of the Commission; Dave Swartz, Penn State Extension assistant director of programs in animal systems; Carissa Itle, Cambria County dairy farmer and director of business development for Vale Wood Farms; Dina Zug, Juniata County dairy farmer and governing board of director for the American Dairy Association North East; Glenn Stoltzfus, Somerset County dairy farmer and Commission’s subcommittee chair on state regulations; and Jayne Sebright, Center for Dairy Excellence executive director.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/exploring-the-future-of-the-pennsylvania-dairy-industry or call 1-877-345-0691.
