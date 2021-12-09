Employees at The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School once again supported the Marine Toys for Tots program.
Staff collected unwrapped toys and monetary donations at several PA Cyber offices throughout western Pennsylvania. On Dec. 2, the staffers delivered toys to 96.1 KISS FM’s Stuff-A-Bus event, where they helped fill Bus 30 with the toys, which were then driven to Toys for Tots.
PA Cyber CEO Brian Hayden said, “We’ve participated in the Marine Toys for Tots program for the last nine years. As always, I’m proud to see my colleagues work together to support this cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.