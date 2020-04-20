Parents looking for ways to keep their children engaged during this time of social distancing can explore new, in-home activities offered by Pennsylvania 4-H, Penn State Extension officials announced last week.
The “Inspire Kids to Do Home Activities” initiative was formed in response to COVID-19 regulations as a way of providing 4-H youth and families, as well as non-members, with activities to keep them learning and growing from the comfort of their own homes.”
Added Joshua Rice, Penn State Extension assistant director for 4-H programs, “While all face-to-face 4-H programs currently are suspended, youth still can take part in 4-H programs and activities online.”
The program provides parents with instructions on executing fun, educational activities with household items. These activities encourage self-guided learning, creativity and problem-solving, officials said.
Activities include:
- Photography Challenge — Every week, a category will be posted, along with a photography skill or tip from the 4-H photography curriculum. Youth are invited to submit a photo on each week’s theme;
- The Exciting Egg — The lesson offers an opportunity to identify the parts of an egg using their scientific names. Participants also will learn about the difference between fertile eggs and infertile eggs;
- Food Challenge — These mini-challenges offer a virtual opportunity for youth and their families to become inspired by food and to practice cooking techniques. These challenges promote the Pennsylvania 4-H Food Science Challenge, which will be a live event held this fall;
- Nature Scavenger Hunt — Participants will learn to look for signs of wildlife and will develop their observation skills.
- Additional projects will be released this month. Visit
- for a complete list of activities or follow Pennsylvania 4-H on Facebook.
- to see the featured activity of the week.
4-H programs reach an estimated 95,000 youth in Pennsylvania between the ages of 5 and 18. More information about 4-H membership can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
