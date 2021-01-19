Starting Saturday, Jan. 23, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: A Splash of Brilliance will help guests wash away the winter blues with a journey through immersive, vibrant displays.
The exhibit features include a tiered fountain cascading with orchids and dripping with Spanish moss, orchids planted in ring baskets and hanging baskets overhead, a serene soundtrack provided by various water features, orchids arranged in six- and nine-foot fountain-shaped towers, a bamboo shishi-odoshi deer scarer fountain and, of course, a display of some of Phipps’ finest tropical bonsai specimens, showcasing a wide variety of species and pruning techniques.
Guests will also enjoy the whimsical displays of Garden Railroad: Rails and Trails. This delightful exhibit entertains guests with the sights and sounds of the miniature Phipps Biophilia Park. Featuring a pontoon boat cruising along a lake, an audience enjoying a concert at a band shell and all-new touchless interactive features, this exhibit is sure to bring joy to guests of all ages.
Orchid and Tropical Bonsai Show: A Splash of Brilliance runs from Jan. 23 through Feb. 28. Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Timed tickets must be reserved in advance and are available for visits through Jan. 31 now, with additional dates opening on a weekly basis.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
This show was designed by Kevin Haughey, Jordyn Melino and Katie Schuller.
