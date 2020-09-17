The Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, has openings available for several fall art classes.
The art center is holding Art 101 classes for middle school/junior high school students from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Sept. 16, 23 and 30, and Oct. 7, 14 and 21.
The class is for grades 6 to 9 (ages 12-14). Cost is $15 per single class and $75 for all six classes. A discount is available for Latrobe Art Center members.
The art center said the classes are “designed to introduce students to two and three dimensional art projects that focus on basic drawing skills and satisfying the creative and energetic mind of the more serious art student.
“Various art styles such as optical art, mobile creation, and sculpture will be explored, along with getting familiar with artists such as Alexander Calder, M.C. Esher, Victor Vasarely, and Bridget Riley being presented. Students will also have the ability to experiment with a variety of media. (The class) is recommended for homeschool students looking to fulfill an art requirement.”
The art center is also holding Art 101 Classes for high school students from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 17 and 24, and Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Cost is $25 for both classes and $15 per single class. A discount is available for Latrobe Art Center members.
The art center said the six classes “will introduce students to the use of three basic mediums — drawing pencils, color pencils and pastels — to develop technique-based drawing and art skills that will promote confidence and creativity with personal self-expression through the art process.”
Sharon Coons will serve as instructor for both the junior high and high school classes.
The art center said all class sizes are limited to no more than eight children, and safety guidelines will be met by its staff. All in-person students must wear masks and sign a COVID-19 waiver.
Additionally, the art center is holding a series of basic jewelry-making classes taught by jewelry maker Zack Landry of White Sage and Sapphire.
A Turquoise & Suede Bracelet class will be held from 4 to 6 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
The art center said “students will create a turquoise bracelet with a suede and button closure while learning bead stringing, crimping and wire wrapping techniques.”
Landry will also teach a Triple Strand Turquoise & Suede Necklace with Slide Closure class from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28.
The art center said students will “create a triple strand turquoise bib style necklace with a suede back and sliding closure while mastering bead stringing, crimping and leather knotting techniques.”
Landry also be holding a Turquoise & Suede Fringe Earrings class from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5
The art center said “students will create a pair of turquoise and suede fringe earrings while learning wire wrapping and leather knotting techniques.”
Each of the jewelry-making classes requires a $20 class fee (discount for art center members), plus a $20 kit fee, which is due to the instructor at the start of the class.
For more information or to register for upcoming Latrobe Art Center classes, visit www.latrobeartcenter.org/class-schedule.
