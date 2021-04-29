Niezelski-Barua

Andrew and Mary Niezelski of Latrobe (Derry Township) and Dilip Kumar Barua and Nabanita Barua of Guwahati, Assam, India, have announced the engagement of their children, Zachary Niezelski and Niha Barua of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The groom-to-be is a senior network engineer with LVTech in Greensburg.
The bride-to-be is a senior business analyst at American Modern Insurance Group in Cincinnati.
A June 26, 2021, wedding is planned at the Summit Hotel, Cincinnati.
