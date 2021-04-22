The New York Times recently featured the work of Michelle Gil-Montero, St. Vincent College professor of English, and 2013 St. Vincent College graduate Stephanie Murray, who majored in English and economics.
A review of Gil-Montero’s most recent literary translation, “Edinburgh Notebook” by Valerie Mejer Caso, appeared on March 24, while Murray’s own article, “My 3-Year-Old Can Tell I’m Depressed,” appeared on April 9.
The review, titled “In a Sister’s Elegies, Proof That the Art of Losing Can Bring Comfort,” compares Gil-Montero’s translation to other books about grief.
“It’s fitting, in a way, to read about grief in translation — it forces us to contemplate the difficulty of finding original expression,” wrote reviewer Elisa Gabbert. “Without the overfamiliar words, the pain is still familiar.”
While Gil-Montero’s translation helps grief find poetic expression, Murray’s article explains how depression in parents can affect children.
“I have struggled with depression on and off since my teens,” wrote Murray, “and it seems to run in my family, so I always knew I’d have to educate my daughter about mental health eventually.”
Murray’s article presents expert advice for parents dealing with depression, addressing how they can discuss depression with their kids and reassure them that everything will be OK.
The New York Times is only the most recent of many publications to feature Murray’s work. She has published more than 75 articles on a variety of topics, with her work appearing in such national outlets as The Guardian and The Washington Post.
