The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg invites the public to join them at its newest reading series, Voices: Celebrating the Beauty and Diversity of America’s Literary Landscape.
Designed to celebrate the richness of human lives and stories, the readings will occur at 8 p.m. the last Thursday of the month from January through April. These virtual events are free and open to the public. Register in advance at http://bit.ly/2021VoicesRegistration to receive a confirmation email containing the information needed to join the Zoom meeting.
“What does it mean to be an American? The writers in this series answer that question again and again — with depth, honesty, and a sense of diversity that spans race, gender, class, region, and more,” said Lori Jakiela, MFA, professor of professional and creative writing at Pitt-Greensburg. “It’s a celebration of the gorgeous crazy-quilt that is America, at a time when we may need to celebrate that the most. I’m so excited for this series, which highlights the incredible depth and diversity of American voices.”
Building on the campus’s long-running Written/Spoken Series, Voices showcases Pitt-Greensburg’s focus on experiential learning by bringing together undergraduate student-writers with award-winning authors. The readings are funded in part through Pitt’s Year of Engagement initiative as well as through the Pitt-Greensburg Office of Student Life, Academic Village, and Student Government Association. The series is being coordinated by Jakiela, Sheila Confer, Ed.D., director of the Academic Village, and Albert Thiel, director of Campus Center and Student Engagement.
“Our undergraduate writers at Pitt-Greensburg are the most talented, big-hearted, and serious young writers I’ve ever known,” said Jakiela. “What a joy and honor it is to work with them! Pairing them with award-winning, internationally-acclaimed authors gives these young writers wings. It helps our next generation of writers engage with a brilliant community, and helps them find their rightful place in the literary landscape.”
The first reading in the series will be held Jan. 28 and will feature award-winning poets Dilruba Ahmed and Sheila Squillante, memoirist Nancy McCabe, and poet/nonfiction/performance artist Adriana Ramirez. Pitt-Greensburg junior Madison Jarnot, an award-winning writer in her own right, will join these authors in reading from her work at the January event.
Biographies for the authors participating in the Jan. 28 event:
Dilruba Ahmed, author of Bring Now the Angels (Pitt Poetry Series, 2020), is the recipient of The Florida Review’s Editors’ Award and a Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Memorial Prize. Her debut book of poetry, Dhaka Dust (Graywolf Press) won the Katharine Bakeless Nason Fellowship in Poetry awarded by the Bread Loaf Writers Conference.
Nancy McCabe is the author of five creative nonfiction works and a novel. Her most recent release is “Can This Marriage be Saved?” A Memoir (University of Missouri Press 2020). Her other creative nonfiction includes After the Flashlight Man: A Memoir of Awakening (Purdue 2003), Meeting Sophie, a Memoir of Adoption (Missouri 2003), and Crossing the Blue Willow Bridge: A Journey to My Daughter’s Birthplace in China (Missouri 2011). She is an essayist and fiction writer whose work has experimented with alternate forms and incorporated memoir, travel writing, research, and commentary on topics related to China adoption and children’s literature.
Adriana E. Ramirez is a Mexican-Colombian writer, critic, and performance poet based in Pittsburgh. In 2015, she won the inaugural PEN/Fusion Emerging Writers Prize for her novella-length work of nonfiction, Dead Boys (Little A, 2016), and in 2016, she was named Critic at Large for the Los Angeles Times Book Section. She went on to teach at the University of Pittsburgh as a lecturer and visiting lecturer in the writing program for almost a decade. Ramírez taught in the MFA program at Carlow University and now writes full-time.
Pitt-Greensburg junior Madison Jarnot, from East McKeesport, is double majoring in creative and professional Writing and political science. Currently, she serves as the editor-in-chief of Pitt-Greensburg’s campus newspaper, The Insider. Madison writes anything and everything, but she enjoys covering politics the most. She received the 2019 Ida B. Wells Award as a freshman for her coverage of Pitt’s unionization efforts. She is the first freshman in Pitt-Greensburg history to receive this award. In spring 2020, she went on to win the Joan Didion Award for her creative nonfiction. In addition to working with The Insider, Madison is the president and secretary of Pi Sigma Alpha, the campus’s political science honor society.
The spring 2021 Voices: Celebrating the Beauty and Diversity of America’s Literary Landscape line-up will continue with the following:
Feb. 25 — Memoirist/spoken word artist Brian Broome, acclaimed Syrian short-short story author Osama Alomar, poet, playwright, and oral historian Kelli Stevens Kane, and oral historian, and poet Rich Gegick
March 25 — Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly, international award-winning crime writer Bill Boyle, National Book Award finalist Deesha Philyaw, and poet Nancy Krygowski.
April 22 — Beyond Hillbilly Elegy, featuring voices of Appalachia: Novelist Damian Dressick; author, storyteller, and photographer Greg Clary; and poet Byron Hoot.
