New Derry couple celebrates 60th

John and Connie Dofollo of New Derry are celebrating 60 years of marriage on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- GL sunk by red zone struggles in loss at Franklin Regional
- Rams back to roots in 42-6 rout of Waynesburg Central
- EF stifles Mount Pleasant Area in first-place showdown
- Bobcats find right offensive balance to top West Shamokin, clinch D6 playoff spot
- County announces two more deaths tied to Westmoreland Manor outbreak, no new cases
- Derry Area aims to bring alumni together through Trojan's Spear initiative
- Trojans finish sixth at WPIAL golf championships
- GL's Kilkeary to compete in top dual meet
- GL boys take second, girls fourth at county cross-country meet
- 98-year-old celebrity cook releasing cookbook of favorite recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Westmoreland Manor coronavirus case total increases, additional death reported
- Florida teen killed in Hempfield Twp. crash
- County announces two more deaths tied to Westmoreland Manor outbreak, no new cases
- Rams back to roots in 42-6 rout of Waynesburg Central
- Latrobe municipal building set to reopen
- GLSD: No magic number on when to close schools because of virus
- GL, LV athletics affected by COVID-19 cases
- Inmates at Westmoreland County Prison test positive for coronavirus
- Mary Ann (Krawtz) Price
- Ligonier Borough planning commission OKs subdivision, conditional use plans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.