NCDMM leader selected as 2023 SME Fellow

JOHNSTOWN — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining Thursday announced that J. Randall “Randy” Gilmore, vice president and chief development officer, has been selected as a 2023 SME Fellow.
Since 1986, the SME College of Fellows has honored those members who “have made outstanding contributions to the social, technological, and educational aspects of the manufacturing profession. This is a highly prestigious honor that can only be earned through 20 or more years of dedication and service to manufacturing,” according to the email release.
The Ligonier resident’s 40-year career in advanced manufacturing (AM) began at a world-leading electrical discharge machining (EDM) company. He worked for more than 25 years at Extrude Hone Corp. (now The ExOne Co.), where he developed several nontraditional manufacturing processes including ultrasonic machining, orbital polishing, oscillatory friction welding, and ultra-short pulse laser systems. He also assisted in the first commercial implementation of binder jet metal additive manufacturing equipment. While at Extrude Hone/ExOne, he was awarded more than two dozen U.S. and international patents for AM processes.
Gilmore joined NCDMM in 2011 as a senior program manager and later became the vice president and chief technology officer. In his current position, he is responsible for providing long-range market analysis and general management planning concerned with the development of the corporation’s business strategy.
“We are thrilled that Randy is a recipient of the prestigious SME Fellow Award as it is a testament to his dedication and commitment to advancing the manufacturing industry over the past four decades,” said Gary Fleegle, chief executive officer of NCDMM. “Our organization and alliance partners have benefited firsthand from his expertise since he joined NCDMM. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary this year, Randy remains instrumental in our strategic planning and future success.”
In addition to his role at NCDMM, Gilmore also serves as the vice president and chief development officer for the Manufacturing Technology Development Group, is a member of the NCDMM board of directors and founder and chairman of the board for both the Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Research Innovation Institute and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center. He has been an SME member since 1992.
An adviser to the National Science Foundation, Gilmore holds several patents, has numerous publications in his fields of expertise, and has been a speaker at national and international symposiums on finishing and nontraditional machining.
About NCDMM
NCDMM delivers “innovative and collaborative manufacturing solutions that enhance our nation’s workforce and economic competitiveness. NCDMM has extensive knowledge and depth in defense manufacturing to continually innovate, improve, and advance manufacturing technologies and methodologies. Our experienced team specializes in identifying the needs, the players, the technologies, and processes to attain optimal solutions for our customers. We connect the dots. That’s the NCDMM methodology. NCDMM also manages the national accelerator for additive manufacturing (AM) and 3DP printing (3DP), America Makes, and the V4 Institute.”
Visit ncdmm.org.
