John and Jaxson Nave of Derry Township celebrated their birthdays recently. They are the sons of Lyndsey Nave of Latrobe (Derry Township) and John Nave Jr. of Derry (Derry Township).
Maternal grandparents are Jack and Janet Newingham of Saltsburg. Paternal grandparents are John Nave Sr. and Sue Nave of Latrobe (Unity Township).
Born Oct. 30, 2012, Jaxson celebrated his 10th birthday with a party Oct. 30, 2022, at his home with family and friends. It had a Halloween clown costume theme.
Born Aug. 6, 2009, John had a “big 13” celebration Sept. 18, 2022, at his home with family and friends. His party had a dirt bike theme.
