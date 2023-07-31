National Recreation and Park Association announces new agreement with National Park Service

ASHBURN, Va. — The National Recreation and Park Association has announced a new agreement with the National Park Service to promote excellence in park and recreation management and to expand access to quality outdoor recreational opportunities for all.
Through this agreement, NRPA and the NPS will encourage and promote conservation, health and wellness, and equitable and accessible recreational opportunities through the advancement of a well-managed system of parks for all. The two organizations will facilitate collaborative actions that benefit the NPS and NRPA, which will include local, regional, state and national park entities, as well as agency divisions and programs.
NRPA’s network of more than 60,000 park and recreation professionals and advocates represent public spaces in urban communities, rural settings, and everything in between. NRPA champions and supports the field of parks and recreation through professional development, advocacy, grants and programs, research, publications and more.
The NPS cares for 400-plus national parks and administers dozens of community-based programs that work with partners throughout the country to preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. As one of the country’s largest land managers, NPS is a leader in maintaining our nation’s public lands and facilitating equitable access to parks, lands and waters. These areas provide space for relaxation and recreational activities that support overall physical, mental, social, and psychological well-being and health.
“We are so grateful to join forces with the National Park Service in pursuit of getting everyone outside,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. “Our organizations work tirelessly each day to ensure everyone has access to quality, outdoor opportunities. Working together will help us reach more people, strengthen the professionals serving our communities, and make our great parks and green spaces even better.”
“It is essential that everyone has equal and safe access to nature and outdoor recreation opportunities,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “Time spent outside in national parks and other federal, state, regional and local public lands is vital to health and wellbeing. This new formal agreement enables the National Park Service and NRPA to easily collaborate on shared concerns, promising practices, and public outreach efforts.” To learn more about NPS, visit nps.gov.
The NRPA is “the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being.”
For other details, visit nrpa.org.
For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org.
