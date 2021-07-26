PHILADELPHIA – “Mythic Thunderlute,” the first fantasy podcast musical based on Dungeons and Dragons, is premiering today, July 26, on all podcasting platforms.
Philadelphia-based actors and musicians created “Mythic Thunderlute” during the COVID-19 lockdown when live theaters and music venues were shut down putting many artists out of work.
Suddenly finding themselves with no creative outlet, but endless free time, the creators of “Mythic Thunderlute” developed a podcast that features fully produced and original musical numbers, gameplay, and improvised dialogue.
“We edit it down so the dialogue sounds rehearsed, but that’s all us off the cuff. The five of us, and the chaos the dice introduces, drive the plot together,” said Jake Blouch, producer and songwriter on the project. “Some of the most exciting storytelling I’ve been involved in is around the D&D table when critical moments are determined by chance.”
Each episode of “Mythic Thunderlute” follows an eponymous rock band in a D&D based adventure. But while fans of the original RPG (Role Playing Game) will love the podcast, listeners without any knowledge of the game will also enjoy the story and music.
“The four players will improvise their way through a fantasy-style role playing game that I create,” said Michael Doherty, who serves as the Dungeon Master (or Game Maker) of “Mythic Thunderlute.” “After we record the game, we add sound effects, underscoring, full-fledged musical numbers, and special guest voices. It becomes a fully-produced, partially-improvised, fantasy rock musical.”
The cast of players includes:
Blouch – Edgar Hawke, and producer, song writer and guitarist
Lillian Castillo – Jocasta Stormwood
Steve Gudelunas – Roscoe Chubb and drums
Leigha Kato – Pugface Doodleop
Philly-based actor and director Alex Keiper serves as an associate producer and episode coordinator. Composer, orchestrator, music director Dan Kazemi also joined the project.
Visit the “Mythic Thunderlute” website at https://www.mythicthunderlute.com/ or listen on all podcast platforms.
