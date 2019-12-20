Tired of shopping for gifts for that loved one who doesn’t need more stuff? Unwrap a 4,500-year journey through the history of mummification in Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, now on display for a limited time at Carnegie Science Center’s PPG SCIENCE PAVILION™.
Featuring 40 real human and animal mummies plus 85 related artifacts from Europe, South America and Ancient Egypt, Mummies of the World will completely change your perception of mummies, an experience gift your family and friends won’t soon forget.
If you’re shopping for the history buff in your family, look no further than this blockbuster exhibition. Mummies of the World will enthrall your friends and family with dramatic displays of the mummies and their personal stories, as well as state-of-the-art multimedia stations that explore the mummies’ history and origins and how they were created. It’s only on display for a limited time, making it a no-brainer for entertaining out-of-town guests.
For parents unsure whether their child will enjoy Mummies of the World, a handy Family Guide is available online.
Mummies of the World demonstrates how mummification can take place through both natural and intentional practices. Included in the collection are:
• The Vac Mummies, a mummified family from Hungary believed to have died from tuberculosis, preserved in a small church until the remains of 265 mummies were discovered by a bricklayer during repair work in 1994.
• Baron Von Holz, a German nobleman found tucked away in the family crypt of a 14th-century castle wearing his best leather boots after perishing in the castle while seeking refuge from the Thirty Years’ War.
• MUMAB, the first authentic replication of the Egyptian mummification process done on a decedent body in 2,800-years, took place in 1994 using the same tools and methods as described on ancient Egyptian papyrus.
In addition to the exhibits, Mummies of the World features a carefully curated gift shop, fully stocked with exclusive exhibition souvenirs and related merchandise.
Insulated travel mugs, magnets, baseball tees, hoodies and more bear the exhibition’s iconic logo, while jewelry, décor, knick-knacks, and plush allow visitors to take home the mystifying aesthetic of Ancient Egyptian culture.
There’s even a Mummies of The World holiday keepsake ornament. The gift shop’s hottest items include canopic jars inspired by the MUMAB exhibit; miniature statues and large plush dolls of Bastet, the ancient Egyptian goddess ca, and miniature Egyptian sarcophagi that open to reveal a mummy.
Timed tickets for Mummies of the World are available at CarnegieScienceCenter.org. Mummies of the World: The Exhibitions is presented by Agora Cyber Charter School and sponsored by Baierl Subaru.
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, having been viewed by more than 2 million visitors across the world, reveals how the scientific study of mummies provides a window into the lives of ancient people, offering unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations. The exhibition is produced by IMG. Content may vary by market.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology.
CSC welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs, and activities. They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of our USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum. In 2017, the museums reached more than 1.4 million people through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities and special events.
