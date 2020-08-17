“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition!” is currently being shown at Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion, Pittsburgh.
The science center said the exhibit “provides a modern exploration into the ancient lives and customs of communities across the world through the natural and intentional practices of mummification.
“Insights of these communities can be examined from more than 125 real mummies and artifacts ranging from centuries to thousands of years old, including the Vac Mummies — a mummified family from Hungary believed to have died from tuberculosis — as well as a falcon, cat, fish, and lizard deliberately preserved to accompany Egyptian royals for eternity.
“Further investigate these mummies and artifacts through state-of-the-art, interactive multimedia exhibits that walk you through the 4,500-year-long history and science of mummification.”
With the science center’s reopening, visitors can expect new health and safety measures including regular cleaning of commonly0touched surfaces and hand sanitizer stations. The center has also implemented the use of timed tickets.
The Science Center is open 10 a.m. to noon Sundays for those in our community who are most at risk: seniors, visitors with disabilities, or those with compromised immune systems. Regular operating hours on Sundays are from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Face coverings are required for all visitors except for children age 2 and under and those with medical conditions.
Timed tickets for “Mummies of the World” can be purchased online at CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
