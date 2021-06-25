Mr. Yuk visits 19 schools in Westmoreland County; teachers respond with praise

What’s scary, green and black, round, and often found in dangerous places? Why it’s Mr. Yuk of course. Children have been introduced to Mr. Yuk for decades, mostly through school programs such as the Poison Prevention Program of Penn State University.
After learning about pests, integrated pest management, and signal words on everyday household products (danger-caution-warning), children take home Mr. Yuk stickers to label the dangerous products found in and around their homes.
Despite the pandemic preventing Master Gardeners from teaching first-grade students in person this spring, more than 19 Westmoreland County public schools were able to present a virtual Penn State Poison Prevention Program to approximately 1,230 children.
Patti Schildkamp, Master Gardener and Poison Prevention Program chairman for Westmoreland, reported, “Our success resulted from several months of creative development by the Penn State ‘Growing Gardeners’ committee, which developed a clever and captivating video series, plus a diligent group of Westmoreland County Master Gardeners who worked with teachers and administrators, resulting in the largest ever outreach to introduce kids to Mr. Yuk.
“And much credit is also given to the receptive group of school teachers who were faced with multiple challenges of their own during this school year.
“Teachers responding to the survey we sent were ‘satisfied’ to ‘extremely satisfied’ with the program,” Schildkamp noted. “Our county had more surveys returned than any other Pennsylvania county!”
Penn State University reported that 243 schools in 43 counties totaling 12,103 students were signed up to receive the virtual outreach January through April, with many choosing National Poison Prevention week, the third week of March. There is no telling how many deaths from poisoning have been prevented by this massive outreach.
Discussion has already begun on how to present the Mr. Yuk program during the 2021-22 school year in Westmoreland County. Teachers responding to the wrap-up survey resoundingly liked the virtual program, and some expressed interest in returning to the in-person presentations by Master Gardeners. Some type of hybrid program will probably result.
Schildkamp said, “We’ll need to query teachers early in the school year in order to be prepared to offer both options. And we will certainly need more Master Gardener volunteers to assist!”
To stay connected with Westmoreland County gardening activities visit the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook page or visit extension.psu.edu
