Mountain Playhouse Executive Director and Producer Patricia Carnevali has released the following statement:
“Dear Friends,
“As we all watch the spread of COVID-19, the health and safety of the Mountain Playhouse staff, audiences, artists, volunteers, and production staff is the prime concern.
“To date, the Mountain Playhouse is moving forward with its summer season just as planned. We will communicate updates via email, our website http://www.mountainplayhouse.org, and https://www.facebook.com/mountainplayhouse/ should anything change.
“Please be sure that we have your current email address on file. Place a call to the Box Office at 814-629-9220, ext. 100, and we can confirm the contact information in your patron record.
“While our company members will not arrive until June and the theater is shuttered until then — there will be an increased frequency of cleaning once we open for rehearsals and performances. This will include the thorough cleaning and disinfection of all surfaces frequently contacted (i.e. door handles, railings, armrests, concessions areas, and restroom fixtures). Hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and tissues will be placed throughout the theater and restrooms. Our previous practice of recycling playbills will be revised.
“While our summer season is still a few months away, we know that this situation is affecting performing arts organizations in the region. Please, if you decide to stay home from events for which you have purchased tickets, consider donating the ticket back to the organization. The donation of your unused ticket helps to financially support arts organizations at this time of uncertainty.
“Stay calm. Stay healthy. Be careful. Wash your hands.
“We look forward to welcoming you to the opening of the 81st season at the Mountain Playhouse on June 16.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.