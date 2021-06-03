Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are among 644 who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Mount Union:
Rachel Cooper of Greensburg (15601)
Timothy Labuda II of Greensburg (15601)
To be eligible for the MU dean’s list, students “must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade-point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B,” according to the Alliance, Ohio, campus.
