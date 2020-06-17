The Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education announced this week that 42 high schools in the commonwealth won Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) for registering to vote 4,035 eligible students in the 2019-20 school year. Nearly 160 schools participated in the program.
Twenty-four schools earned gold level awards for registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students, while 18 schools earned silver level awards for registering to vote between 65% and 84% of eligible students.
Winning high schools in Westmoreland County included Mount Pleasant Area (gold level), Franklin Regional (silver) and Kiski Area (silver).
The GCEA program encourages Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers. Students are eligible to register if they are 18 years of age or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.
This year’s 42 winning schools are in 23 counties across the commonwealth, plus one statewide charter school.
