Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Cambria County, invites prospective students and their families to visit campus for an open house on Saturday, May 1.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Mount Aloysius faculty, chat with admissions counselors, tour the campus, and learn more about Mount Aloysius’ programs and offerings.
The open house will start at 9:30 a.m. During the event, campus representatives will highlight the benefits of attending the college, answer questions about majors and interests and offer a customized tour of campus. Visitors can complete a fee-waived application at the event and will also receive free MAC campus gear.
John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College, urges students and parents to take advantage of the college’s open house.
The number of students and families who can participate in this session will comport with current COVID-19 occupancy limits. The college will follow all masking and social distancing guidelines, in addition to other Department of Health guidelines.
Register for the open house through email at admissions@mtaloy.edu, online at www.mtaloy.edu/openhouse or call 814- 886-6383.
