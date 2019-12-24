Officials at MedCare Equipment Co., LLC, Monday announced that Patricia Mastandrea has been appointed chief executive officer after serving as the home medical equipment company’s acting CEO since April. Her appointment became effective Sunday, Dec. 22.
Mastandrea has 30 years of healthcare experience, beginning her career in procurement with UPMC. She came to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital as purchasing manager 25 years ago, and soon moved to MedCare as director of operations, where she worked to expand the scope of service to meet patient care needs beyond the hospital environment. For the past 15 years she has served as MedCare’s chief operating officer.
A graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College, the married mother of three adult children is a lifelong resident of Westmoreland County.
“Time and again, Mastandrea has demonstrated her expertise in business development and healthcare operations,” according to Excela Health. “Her business acumen led to the establishment of the highly successful joint venture that now exists between MedCare Equipment Co. and eight health systems across western Pennsylvania. During this period of growth which began in 2008, MedCare was recognized as an HME Excellence Award winner in 2015, which is given to the nation’s premier providers of home medical equipment and home respiratory therapy. Part of this recognition was based on Mastandrea’s commitment to hold MedCare operations to a higher standard, and resulted in accreditation by The Compliance Team as an Exemplary Provider of home medical equipment and supplies.”
A member of the executive advisory board for Brightree, the leading software provider in the post-acute industry, Mastandrea’s leadership extends beyond MedCare into the community, where she serves as a board member for the Blood Science Foundation and as a member of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.
