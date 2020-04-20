McGrath named interim executive director of county YWCA

Gina McGrath was recently named interim executive director of the Greensburg-based YWCA of Westmoreland County.
She previously served various roles within the organization, including technology instructor, IT director and senior program director.
“Both the mission and the people we serve have become important parts of my life over the past 22 years,” McGrath said.
“This organization makes a positive impact on a daily basis and will continue to deliver much-needed programs to the community through these unique times.
“We will build upon the strengths of our substantial membership base, experienced staff and dedicated board of directors to meet the needs of today as we prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.
“Your continued support is vital for us to maintain the tradition that so many strong women have worked so hard to build. I am looking forward to seeing you when we reopen our doors.”
Currently, the YWCA offers various programs and services in eight different locations and holds the William Huff home as an important community resource for the YWCA, according to the organization’s website.
YWCA’s local headquarters and its thrift shop, each located in Greensburg, have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. All meetings, public events and classes have also been canceled over the past month as well.
