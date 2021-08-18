Master Gardener basic training to begin Oct. 7 in Westmoreland County

Do you have a strong interest in gardening? Do you want to help others and share your gardening enthusiasm and knowledge? Then consider becoming a Penn State Master Gardener!
Westmoreland County is now accepting applications from residents for the 2021-22 Penn State Master Gardener program.
Penn State Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained by Penn State Extension, and support Extension’s educational programs in consumer horticulture.
Master Gardeners help the Extension better serve the home gardening public by answering questions, speaking to groups, working with 4-H horticultural projects, participating in civic beautification, maintaining demonstration gardens, teaching plant sciences and horticulture, and more.
The online training for new Master Gardeners in Westmoreland County will begin 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, and run until March 2022.
Training covers basic botany, soil science, plant propagation, integrated pest management, pruning, and more. Classes will be held online via Zoom.
Access to a stable internet connection, and a computer, tablet, or smart phone is required to complete the course.
Cost of the class is $200. This fee includes all costs, which consist of the award-winning Master Gardener Manual (textbook), handouts, hands-on materials, and instruction from specialists according to topic covered. Apply at 2021-2022 Penn State Extension Westmoreland County MG Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.