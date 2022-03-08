The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Stredt, Greensburg, Monday afternoon announced the following update in its masking policy:
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Westmoreland has consistently followed CDC guidelines and places the health and safety of Museum visitors and staff as our top priority. We thank you for your continued help and support!
“Currently, the CDC is advising in counties with a low level of COVID-19 transmission that the wearing of masks is optional based on one’s personal preference, informed by one’s personal level of risk. Therefore, in accordance with CDC guidelines, masking is now optional for Museum visitors as well as attendees of programs and events, effective March 9, 2022.
“Additionally, for programs and events previously requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, this policy has now been removed. Registrants of these events are being informed of this change and will be given the option of a refund if desired.
“The Museum is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm, and admission to the museum is free. To check our website for the most up-to-date guidance on our policies and to register for your FREE visit to the museum,” click here: https://thewestmoreland.org/covid-19/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d5c5964a-dd92-4e0b-a04a-edaae59fc062
