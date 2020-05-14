Marsh / Varner

Ron and Tammy Marsh of Unity Township announce the engagement of their daughter Cristy Mae Marsh of Unity Township to Garrett Jeffrey Varner of Windber. He is the son of Jeff and Stacy Varner of Windber.
The couple were engaged on Feb. 29 at Beam’s Rock and are planning a wedding in October 2021 at St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.