Marsh / Varner

Garrett Jeffrey Varner of Windber,

Cristy Mae Marsh of Unity Township

 Garrett Jeffrey Varner, Cristy Mae Marsh

Ron and Tammy Marsh of Unity Township announce the engagement of their daughter Cristy Mae Marsh of Unity Township to Garrett Jeffrey Varner of Windber. He is the son of Jeff and Stacy Varner of Windber.

The couple were engaged on Feb. 29 at Beam’s Rock and are planning a wedding in October 2021 at St. Vincent Basilica Parish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.