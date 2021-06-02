Maddison Anne Driscoll of Greensburg earned a bachelor of arts degree over the weekend. A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Driscoll majored in Spanish as a member of Class of 2021 at Albright College, the Reading campus announced this week.
Albright graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 celebrate the 161st commencement ceremony together at Santander Arena on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Ceremony speakers included Albright President Jacquelyn S. Fetrow ‘82, Dorothy Watson Tatem, D. Min., ACC, and graduates Autumn Blalock (Class of 2020) and Haylee Kirk (Class of 2021).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.