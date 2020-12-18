Maddie Elizabeth Wilson, Kyle Wayne Mason Smith

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe (Unity Township), was the setting for the Nov. 7, 2020, wedding of Maddie Elizabeth Wilson and Kyle Wayne Mason Smith, both of Athens, Tennessee.
Their parents are Todd and Michele Wilson of Youngstown and Christopher and Christine Smith of Aurora, Ohio.
David Von Schlichten was the officiant of the afternoon double-ring ceremony.
Todd Wilson gave his daughter in marriage.
Ceremony musician was Amber Lynn Sacchetti (pianist).
Maid of honor was Stephanie Fritz.
Bridesmaids were Megan Smolleck, Emily Perrine, Rebecca O’Connell, Samantha Elliott and Abbie Strauser.
Camron McKenzi was best man.
Groomsmen included Stephen Archie, Craig Lotinsky, Ebenezer Eteshola, Patrick Repko and Owen Strauser.
The ring bearer was Colin Smith, brother of the groom.
The bride appeared in her grandmother Matusky’s wedding gown for the wedding and her grandmother Wilson’s wedding gown for the reception.
A reception and rehearsal was held at the Sutton Barn, and the bridal shower was held at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn.
The bride is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Kent State University. She is currently employed by Waupaca Foundry in Etowah, Tennessee.
Her husband is a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School and Kent State University. He is currently employed by Waupaca Foundry in Etowah, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.