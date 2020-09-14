LVSD superintendent speaks at Ligonier BPW meeting

Dr. Christine Oldham, superintendent of the Ligonier Valley School District, was the speaker at the July 28 meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley (BPW) at the Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
Oldham gave a comprehensive presentation of the district’s plans for the 2020-21 school year, which includes part virtual and part in-person instruction. As many changes had been required and may still be put into effect, the BPW noted that “all attendees appreciated the work being done on the schedule and the school buildings to accommodate for students’ and staff safety and health.”
On the Aug. 25 club meeting date at the Ramada, the club honored Ina Smithley as founder of the club in March 2000 and celebrated 20 years since the club was activated. Having delayed the anniversary party from its original March date, the club showed memorabilia and scrapbooks depicting the 20 years’ activities, and a Garden of Members was put together with all 75 members’ business cards displayed. A “mini-album” program for each attendee was presented by the anniversary committee, which was composed of Kim Bellas, Beth Caldwell, Raven Cintron, Glenda Dickson, Tara Hassler, Laurie Hough, Janet Riordan, Charlene Shank, Ina Smithley and Maggie Hildebrand, chair.
Speakers for the evening included Smithley, former Ligonier Mayor and charter member Kim Shaffer, past BPW/PA State President and member Dawn Berkebile, BPW/PA District No. 3 Director and member Laurie Hough, Past BPW/PA District No. 3 Director Jean Calabrace and Ligonier Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas.
As a surprise for past director Calabrace, past president Berkebile made a presentation to the district of the Eleanor Briner Award, which the district won for the year 2019-20. The Eleanor Briner Award is the highest honor presented by BPW/PA to a district. The Ligonier club was also especially honored by Mayor Bellas, who presented a proclamation listing the club’s achievements throughout the 20 years and proclaiming March 22-28, 2021, as the Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club Week. This was done “to honor them as an outstanding organization for their achievements and commitment for improving the woman’s workplace in today’s society.”
Guests are invited to the upcoming Sept. 22 meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the Ramada, when Ligonier Police Chief John Berger will present information on human trafficking. Dinner reservations are required one week in advance of the Sept. 22 date with dinner co-chair Tish Berkey-Purdy at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com or by calling 724-875-5356. Meals, complete with dessert and beverages, cost $14 and are payable at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.