The Ligonier Valley Middle School staff recently announced the Learners of the Month for October. Scholarship, character, community service and other special achievements are considered in the selection process.
October recipients include Aliece Vargo (grade six), Harlee Thompson (grade seven) and Adelynn Witkoski (grade eight).
The learners received rewards from local businesses, including First National Bank, Hair Parade, Sheetz, Abigail’s Coffeehouse and Fox’s Pizza of Ligonier.
Dawn Kissell of LVMS added, “The learners and staff at the middle school thank the local businesses for supporting the Learner of the Month Program.”
