Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) recently announced its Learners of the Month for October.
Learners who received this honor include: Junior Maverick Vaniel, Academic; senior Mason Herrholtz, Vocational; senior Carol Woods, Citizenship; senior Annabella Schueltz, Rotary Club; senior Taylor Greggerson, the Arts; senior Haylee Oates, BPW; senior Isabella Vargulish, Athletic (volleyball); senior Zoe Ferry, Athletic (girls’ soccer); senior Wesley Smykal, Athletic (boys’ soccer).
Following are profiles of each of the learners honored with awards:
Maverick Vaniel
Son of Ken and Hollie Vaniel of Ligonier.
School activities: Future Business Leaders of America-Secretary, Spanish National Honor Society, Ligonier Valley Engineering Team, Class Committee and Yearbook Committee.
Previous awards: Greg Breniser Memorial Award and the American Legion Award in the Middle School.
Mason Herrholtz
Son of Cathy Herrholtz of Laughlintown and Dave Herrholtz of Ligonier.
School activities: National Technical Honor Society, soccer and track and field.
Other activities: CHIL
Carol Woods
Daughter of Brian and Theresa Woods of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, SADD, Interact Club and student council (vice president).
Other activities: Soccer, basketball and track and field.
Previous awards: MVP for the 2020 soccer season.
Annabella Schueltz
Daughter of Jason Foust and Kelly Schueltz of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, soccer and softball.
Other activities: CHIL and Ligonier Valley Engineering Team.
Previous awards: Society of Women Engineers Award, Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award and TEAMS Engineering National Awards.
Taylor Greggerson
Son of Tom and Kristina Robertson of Ligonier.
School activities: Marching band and Theatre Guild.
Haylee Oates
Daughter of David and Heather Oates of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, SADD and volleyball.
Isabella Vargulish
Daughter of Jamie and Debra Vargulish of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Engineering Team, Co-Secretary of Student Council, SADD, Game Changers Club, Interact, Food2GoforKids, volleyball, basketball and softball.
Other activities: Second Hands Program Thrift Store, travel softball and travel volleyball.
Previous awards: Homecoming Court and Accepted in Slippery Rock University’s Honors Programstudying Physical Therapy.
Zoe Ferry
Daughter of Mathew and Linda Ferry of Ligonier.
School activities: French National Honor Society-Vice-President, Interact Club, Friends of Rachel Club, One Road Club, Girls Soccer and Internship Program.
Other activities: Valley Youth Network and CHIL.
Previous awards: JV Coaches Award, Niki Davis Award for Dedication and Varsity Coaches Award for Soccer.
Wesley Smykal
Son of Ron and Rebecca Smykal of Ligonier.
School activities: Spanish National Honor Society, soccer, basketball and track and field.
Other activities: CHIL
