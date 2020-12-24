Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) recently announced its Learners of the Month for November:
Learners who received this honor include: Junior Madison Griffin, Academic; senior Matyson Will, Vocational; junior Kamden Boyle, Citizenship; senior Eva Shearer, Rotary Club; senior Eden Krouse, the Arts; senior Bailey Valentine, BPW; senior Madison Clise, Athletic (cheer).
Following are profiles of each of the learners honored with awards:
Madison Griffin
Daughter of Mark Griffin of Ligonier.
School activities: Spanish National Honor Society, Art National Honor Society, Student Council and Class Committee.
Other activities: Travel softball and basketball.
Matyson Will
Daughter of Matthew and Heather Will of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Technical National Honor Society and cheerleading.
Kamden Boyle
Son of Nick Boyle of Bolivar and Nicole Boyle of Seward.
School activities: Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, Class Committee and Yearbook Committee.
Previous awards: Summer 2020 dean’s list at Westmoreland County Community College.
Eva Shearer
Daughter of Dwight and Traci Shearer of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, TEAMS Engineering, Kitty Hawk Air Society, Cyber Patriot, Air Force JROTC, student council, and Class of 2021 president.
Other activities: Library volunteer and Ligonier Valley Teen Book Club.
Previous awards: TEAMS National Engineering Conference 2019-2 nd place overall in Research Presentation Category, Swimming Team-3-year Letterman and District Qualifier, Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award, American Legion Auxiliary Award and AFJROTC Outstanding Cadet Award.
Eden Krouse
Daughter of Lucas and Vickie Krouse of Rector.
School activities: Swimming, softball, golf and SADD.
Bailey Valentine
Daughter of Donald and Jenna Valentine of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Art National Honor Society.
Other activities: Dance at Bridget Dawn’s Studio of Performing Arts.
Previous awards: Second runner-up for Miss Ligonier 2019-20.
Madison Clise
Daughter of Brian Clise and Michelle Clise of Ligonier.
School activities: Cheerleading Other Activities: TGZ Competitive Cheer.
Previous awards: Second place at states last year for TGZ and cheer captain.
