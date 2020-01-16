The Ligonier Valley Education Trust will fund grants to a maximum of $500 for educational projects by 501 (C) (3) organizations or individuals affiliated with 501 (C) (3) organizations in the geographic area of the Ligonier Valley School District.
Applications for the grants can be picked up at the Ligonier Valley Library or by contacting Arlene Lowry at 724-238-5471.
The deadline for submitting the grant application is Feb. 28.
Since the Ligonier Valley Education Trust was established in 1997, it has assisted a number of nonprofit organizations in achieving their educational goals. The Education Trust funds are overseen by the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County.
Members currently serving on the board of the Ligonier Valley Education Trust are president David Steimer, vice president Arlene Lowry, treasurer Janet Smith, secretary Peggy McDonald, Dustin Barr, Carol Fenton, Pam Hysong, Patsy Kennedy, Mary Lindh, Mary Marcum, Joyce Miller and Doug Welty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.