The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) will have temporary office hours this week. The office will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
LVCC interim executive director/board president Joyce McIntire said “if you need anything when the office is closed, please call 724-238-4200 to leave a message.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.