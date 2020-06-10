Lower Burrell man to be ordained as priest in diocese June 13

The Rev. Mark Dunmire will be ordained by Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg.
Because of social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a limited number of people are invited to the Mass, which means some out-of-town family members are unable to attend, according to Deacon Dunmire. Also, certain parts of the ordination rite, such as the laying on of hands by every priest present for the ordination and the sign of peace he would receive from them, will not take place.
However, for the first time the entire diocese will be able to participate in the celebration as the ordination Mass will be livestreamed from the cathedral. Information will be available on the diocesan website, www.dioceseofgreensburg.org, and the diocesan Facebook page.
Deacon Dunmire, 36, will be vested by Father Kenneth G. Zaccagnini, pastor of the Dunmires’ home parish, St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell.
The traditional Mass of Thanksgiving that would usually be celebrated the day after ordination at his home parish with family and parishioners who supported him through his formation will be held at a future time, Deacon Dunmire said.
He is looking forward to being ordained to the priesthood and understands the changes that have to be made because of the coronavirus.
“There is no playbook for this,” Deacon Dunmire said. “But, I will be there with the bishop and my parents (Richard and Marie Dunmire). Everything beyond that is extra.”
Deacon Dunmire has been living at the St. Margaret Mary Parish rectory since St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, where he was in his final semester of study and formation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic.
“That has helped me focus more keenly on what lies before me,” he said.
The weeks since leaving Baltimore have given him additional time to reflect on what he has been working toward the past seven years. It also gave him more time to finish eight papers for various classes.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to pray, to reflect on what I need to do and how I need to grow to serve the people in the best way,” he said.
“The biggest thing in discernment is the power of ‘abandonment prayer,’” he said. “When situations are beyond our control, we have to take it to God and say, ‘It’s your turn.’”
Father Tyler J. Bandura, director of the Office for Priestly Formation, said Deacon Dunmire is not letting current circumstances distract him.
“Mark realizes that priesthood is not just about one day, that ordination day is just the beginning,” Father Bandura said. “He is willing to cooperate; he has a willing spirit. Throughout his formation, Mark has always been open and accepting to the realization there are things he can do that will make him better prepared for future ministry.”
Bishop Malesic said Deacon Dunmire has taken the internal call to a priestly vocation seriously.
“I am looking forward to ordaining Mark and welcoming him as a brother priest of the Diocese of Greensburg,” Bishop Malesic said. “I am very happy that he is saying ‘yes’ to the Lord’s call to serve God’s people in Word and Sacrament. I have come to know Mark as a very compassionate person who has a strong desire to bring the Gospel to others and to give his entire life to Christ the High Priest.”
