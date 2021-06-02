The following residents are among 556 who received degrees from Grove City College on May 15, the campus reported Tuesday:
Spencer Simpson of Latrobe (15650), Bachelor of Arts degree in History
Nicole Fandel of Greensburg (15601), Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing
Joshua Harhai of Greensburg (15601), Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering
Zackary Spang of Greensburg (15601), Bachelor of Science degree in Physical/General Science Secondary Education
Luke Johnson of Mount Pleasant (15666), Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering.
