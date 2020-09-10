Local conservationist earns Trout Unlimited's highest award

Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited recently presented Denny Hess of North Huntingdon Township the chapter’s Russ Mowry Memorial Silver Trout Award for distinguished service. Denny serves as the chapter’s vice president.
But the organization noted the award is “more to recognize his many years of dedicated service to help preserve the wild trout fishery in Linn Run State Park in eastern Westmoreland County.”
Rock Run, a tributary of Linn Run, was severely damaged by decades of acid rain. With grants from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, scientists from Penn State University completed studies and recommended a course of action of large-scale limestone dosing and acid buffering. The Forbes Trail Chapter accomplished a feasibility study using 100 tons of limestone sand in 2005. The treatment is ongoing and has improved both the pH and alkalinity to the point that the stream now supports a healthy population of wild brook trout.
Hess monitors the chemical parameters of Rock Run and Lynn run on a year-round, monthly basis. The data is preserved in a publicly available database and will be used in an upcoming Coldwater Conservation Plan for the watershed. He also manages the periodic delivery and distribution of the somewhat unique limestone from a quarry in Bellefonte. His dedication and hard work has assured the ongoing health of the stream and fishery.
This award is named for the late Russ Mowry, a founding member of the Forbes Trail chapter. For many years after his retirement from Latrobe Steel Company, Mowry owned and operated Mowry’s Fly Box in Latrobe. Mowry was recognized as a legendary fly tyer, specializing in the intricate and detailed Catskill-style dry flies.
He was also known as an accomplished fishing teacher and mentor, along with the simple-to-tie Green Weenie he and fellow Forbes Trail member Ken Igo invented as a teaching tool for students new to the sport. It remains one of the most effective trout flies and can be found in almost every fly box.
